G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months due to soft retail business. It has been witnessing softness across the retail segment for a while due to weak underlying brands and store closures. This has been weighing on its top line, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sixth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management informed that it has closed retail stores and corporate offices, and has been working remotely in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Consequently, sales from its retail partners and stores are facing the brunt. It did not provide fiscal 2021 outlook as well. Recently, the company has also decided to furlough majority of its retail and wholesale associates, and temporarily reduce annual salary to reinforce its financial position amid such tough times.”

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIII. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.55. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.