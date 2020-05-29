G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Credit Suisse Group cut G4S/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.