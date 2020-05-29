GAM Holding AG Buys 43,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

