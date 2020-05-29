GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 6.9%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 1,168,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,091,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

GLOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

The company has a market cap of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

