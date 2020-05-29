GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.42 ($27.23).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €26.79 ($31.15). The company had a trading volume of 883,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

