GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.42 ($27.23).

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €26.79 ($31.15). 883,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

