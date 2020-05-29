GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.