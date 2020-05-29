Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price dropped 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 3,960,336 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 659% from the average daily volume of 521,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 4,193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 500,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,167,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

