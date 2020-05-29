Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price dropped 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 3,960,336 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 659% from the average daily volume of 521,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%.
About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
Read More: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.