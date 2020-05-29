Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.54. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 22,418,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

