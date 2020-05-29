Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 109,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,873. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.