Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.24. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 9,597,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.