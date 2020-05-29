Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Releases Earnings Results

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.49. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

