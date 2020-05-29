Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Releases Earnings Results

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.49. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Giga-tronics
