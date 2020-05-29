Glassman Wealth Services Buys 314 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $248.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $252.23. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.