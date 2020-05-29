Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network lifted its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.33. 229,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

