Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.60. 1,513,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

