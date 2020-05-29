Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

MCD traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

