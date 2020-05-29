Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,228,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,821,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,839,356. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

