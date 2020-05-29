Glassman Wealth Services Has $194,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 93,650.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 405,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 39.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,048,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 297,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE SIG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 104,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $620.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

