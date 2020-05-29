Glassman Wealth Services Has $205,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 553,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $145,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,102. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

