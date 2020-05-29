Glassman Wealth Services Has $207,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 408.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 308,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

