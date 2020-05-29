Glassman Wealth Services Has $253,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Tower were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 69,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

