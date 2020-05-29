Glassman Wealth Services Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

D traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

