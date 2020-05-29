Glassman Wealth Services Has $364,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.95. 13,708,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

