Glassman Wealth Services Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $887,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,540,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

