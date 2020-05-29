Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 571.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 129,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,654,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

