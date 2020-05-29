Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 642,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.