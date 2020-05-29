Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

