Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,158 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,211,616. The company has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

