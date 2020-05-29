Glassman Wealth Services Sells 165 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.80.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $197.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.54.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

