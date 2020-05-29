Glassman Wealth Services Sells 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,374,000 after acquiring an additional 636,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

