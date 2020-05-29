GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

GLNCY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 190,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,272. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.97. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

