Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 13,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 336,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $12,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

