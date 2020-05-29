Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.49. 1,194,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

