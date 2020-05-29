Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 5.5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 525,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 737,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

