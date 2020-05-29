Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 98000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.