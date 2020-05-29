Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1,162.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 23,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.