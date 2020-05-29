Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

GHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,738. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Graham by 1,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Graham by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Graham by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

