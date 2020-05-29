Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GRBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 6,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,977. The company has a market cap of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

