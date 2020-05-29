Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,977. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.