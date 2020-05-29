Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.1% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 62,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,177,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,699,000 after acquiring an additional 906,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 37,329,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,237,976. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.