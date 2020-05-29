Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. 2,116,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

