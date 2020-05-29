Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $75.50. 4,885,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,301,056. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

