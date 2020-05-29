Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $195.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $374.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

