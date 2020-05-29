Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.47. 3,159,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,671,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.