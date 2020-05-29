Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $889,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. 4,385,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,302,879. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

