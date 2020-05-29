Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. 311,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

