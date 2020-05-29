Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $37.10. 1,246,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,846,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

