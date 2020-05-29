Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in J M Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 532,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.87.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

