Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 1,861,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,987. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

