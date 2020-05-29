Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $106.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at $553,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

GWRE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. 29,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,438. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

